UP govt to celebrate Vimukt Jati Diwas, push for inclusion of denotified tribes 

In a bid to integrate the 'Vimukt Jati' community, which has faced historical marginalisation, into the mainstream, the Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate 'Vimukt Jati Diwas' on August 31 here, according to an official statement.

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun, in the statement, said that members of the Vimukt Jati community from across Uttar Pradesh will participate in the upcoming event, which will serve as a symbol of social inclusion and empowerment.

He recalled that on August 31, 1952, the Government of India abolished the draconian Criminal Tribes Act of 1871, a colonial-era law that had unjustly branded several communities as criminals and deprived them of their basic rights.

Arun said the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the day as 'Vimukt Jati Diwas', giving these communities respect and a new identity. For the upliftment of the Vimukt Jati, the government is implementing several schemes in the fields of education, health, and employment.

To make the communities self-reliant, the state government is allotting them land on lease. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised inclusive development for Vimukt Jati communities. The schemes being run by the social welfare department are providing these communities with opportunities in education and employment.

Through the expansion of health facilities and housing schemes, efforts are being made to raise their standard of living.

The minister also said that the government aims to integrate the Vimukt Jati community into mainstream society, ensuring their children gain access to higher education and administrative services, the statement added.