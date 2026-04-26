UP govt to prioritise school enrolment of children from underprivileged communities

Uttar Pradesh government will run a special statewide campaign from May 1 to identify and enrol children from labour settlements, brick kilns and underprivileged communities to schools, officials said on Sunday.

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"Taking a major and decisive step on the education front, the state government has implemented the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in mission mode across the state. The government has made its intent clear — not a single child will remain out of school," an official statement issued here stated.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, has directed all district magistrates to ensure enrolment of every child aged 6 to 14 under all circumstances.

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The campaign will specifically focus on children who are still outside the mainstream education system. Instructions have also been issued to prioritise enrolment of children with disabilities, ensure 100 per cent admission of eligible children selected through lottery under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in their allotted schools, and increase the enrollment of girls in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, according to the statement.

The government has prepared a ground-level strategy to identify dropouts and out-of-school children and reintegrate them into the education system.

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Directions have been given to ensure 100 per cent transition from classes 5 to 6, 8 to 9, and 10 to 11, so that children do not discontinue their studies and continuity in education is maintained.

The campaign will be strengthened through awareness drives, active participation of the local administration, and continuous monitoring.

Officials have been clearly instructed to conduct surveys at the level of every village, ward, and settlement to identify children and connect them to schools.