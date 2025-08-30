DT
PT
UP has allocated 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath

UP has allocated 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath

CM Adityanath said the UP corridor is being developed across six nodes, including Aligarh, Kanpur, Agra and Chitrakoot
PTI
 Noida, Updated At : 11:41 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state has allocated 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing as part of the country's two upcoming defence industrial corridors, one of which is being developed in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's defence equipment and engine-testing facility in Sector 80, Noida, CM Adityanath said the UP corridor is being developed across six nodes, including Aligarh, Kanpur, Agra and Chitrakoot.

He also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for bringing the BrahMos missile-manufacturing facility to Lucknow, adding that the missile system "displayed its might during Operation Sindoor." "India has faced challenges since 1947, and the nature of those challenges keeps evolving. If you have power, the world bows before you. This ancient concept remains relevant today," the chief minister said.

Citing India's traditional wisdom, he added, "There must be a balance between shastra aur shaastra (weapon and knowledge). A nation becomes powerful only with this balance, and it is only after becoming powerful that one can appeal for peace." He also invoked Maharana Pratap's saying, 'Veer Bhogya Vasundhara' (the brave inherit the earth), to underline the importance of strength and courage.

Singh and Adityanath attended the inauguration ceremony of Raphe mPhibr's defence manufacturing facility in Noida. PTI

