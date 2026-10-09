DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP Home Guard strangles wife, daughter with data cable in Lucknow; held

UP Home Guard strangles wife, daughter with data cable in Lucknow; held

56-year-old accused taken into custody; police suspect domestic disputes may have led to the double murder

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 02:04 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death with a data cable while they were asleep at their home in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 56-year-old Uttar Pradesh Home Guard allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death with a data cable while they were asleep at their home in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ravindra Shankar, has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The motive behind the killings is being investigated, they said.

Advertisement

The incident came to light around 6 am on Friday after police received information about the alleged murder of a woman and her daughter at their residence in the Bholakhera locality, according to a police statement.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Shyama Dulari (50), Shankar’s wife, and Pooja Sahu (32), his daughter. Shankar is posted as a Home Guard in Lucknow district, the statement said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Shankar frequently had domestic disputes with his wife. After an earlier dispute, she allegedly left home without informing the family and took some jewellery with her, prompting him to lodge a missing-person report. She returned home a few days ago, police said.

Advertisement

His daughter got married in 2017, but the marriage later ended in divorce. She remarried in 2022, but that too ended in divorce, and she started living with her father, they said.

Senior police officers inspected the crime scene, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for postmortem after completion of inquest proceedings.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

In a separate incident in the same police station area, a 28-year-old painter, Sukhpal, was found injured outside his room and later declared dead at Lokbandhu Hospital.

Sukhpal was allegedly assaulted during a dispute with his friend Rajesh Rawat alias Kali while they were partying, police said.

Four police teams have been formed to arrest Rawat, who is absconding, they said.

Sukhpal’s body has been kept at the hospital mortuary pending the arrival of his family and completion of legal formalities. Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts