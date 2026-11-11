A man has been booked for allegedly creating obscene images of a woman using artificial intelligence (AI) and sharing them with her prospective groom's family, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the woman, a resident of a village in the Bansdih Kotwali area, is engaged to be married. The accused, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, a resident of Krishnanagar Hussainabad village in the same area, allegedly used AI to create obscene images of the woman and sent them to her prospective groom's family.

When confronted, the accused allegedly abused the woman and threatened to kill her, police said, citing the complaint.

An FIR was registered against Yadav on Tuesday on a complaint filed by the woman's mother under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Advertisement

Bansdih Kotwali Station House Officer Rakesh Singh said on Wednesday that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.