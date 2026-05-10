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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: Man kills mother, younger brother over ancestral property dispute in Banda

UP: Man kills mother, younger brother over ancestral property dispute in Banda

Accused was upset after his father sold a portion of ancestral land and tensions within the family had been ongoing over the issue

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PTI
Banda, Updated At : 05:14 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly shot dead his mother and younger brother in UP’s Banda on Sunday afternoon following a dispute over ancestral property, police said.

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According to the police, the incident took place in Baberu town behind the tehsil premises. Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said Baberu police received information around noon that Rajkishore Mishra had allegedly opened fire on his mother, Shanti, 60, and younger brother Devidin, 35.

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Police rushed both victims to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was upset after his father sold a portion of ancestral land and tensions within the family had been ongoing over the issue. Police said the shooting was allegedly carried out following a dispute on Sunday.

The SP said forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.

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