UP man shoots sleeping daughter in head over her refusal to marry man chosen by him

A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his 19-year-old daughter in the head while she was asleep after she refused to marry a man chosen by him and insisted on marrying the person she loved, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Shazia, sustained critical injuries in the incident that took place on Monday in Bhongaon town of Mainpuri district.

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She was taken to the district hospital from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College and is undergoing treatment, police said.

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Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that he visited the spot and spoke to the family members and neighbours to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Shazia was in a relationship with a person and wanted to marry him. However, her father, Asin Khan, who works as a labourer, had fixed her marriage with another man for November 19. When she refused to marry the man chosen by her father and insisted on marrying the person she loved, he allegedly shot her in the head while she was asleep," Singh said.

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"Hearing the gunshot, Shazia's mother, Kherunisha, rushed to the room and took her injured daughter to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College," the officer said.

Kherunisha subsequently lodged an FIR against her husband, accusing him of attempting to kill their daughter, police said.

Singh said Khan was arrested while he was on his way to the Bhongaon police station after allegedly shooting his daughter.