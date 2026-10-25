DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: MP-MLA court to pronounce verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on Monday

UP: MP-MLA court to pronounce verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on Monday

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier fixed October 13 as the date for pronouncing the verdict

article_Author
PTI
Sultanpur (UP), Updated At : 11:30 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
Advertisement

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur will pronounce its verdict on Monday in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against then-BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, is required to appear before the court in person on Monday, the complainant’s counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said.

Advertisement

Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had earlier fixed October 13 as the date for pronouncing the verdict.

Advertisement

Sultanpur SP Vineet Jaiswal said that according to the scheduled itinerary, Gandhi is expected to travel from Lucknow to Sultanpur by road and reach by 10 am.

Adequate police personnel will be deployed on the court premises as a security measure, the SP said.

Advertisement

District Congress president Abhishek Singh Rana also confirmed Gandhi’s visit to Sultanpur, and said the senior leader is expected by 10 am.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka elections in 2018.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, filed the defamation case against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

In 2023, the Congress leader appeared before the court and secured bail.

Mishra later sought a comparison of Gandhi’s voice sample with that of the Bengaluru rally, a plea that the trial court rejected, while the sessions court dismissed his revision petition against the order.

The Allahabad High Court later dismissed Mishra’s petition challenging the decisions of the two courts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts