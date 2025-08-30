Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it is the state's contribution that makes India the world's largest democracy.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission's new building at Avadh Vihar Yojna, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said, "This building will strengthen the transparent and well-organised electoral system and further empower the democratic process." He said that more than 12 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh participate in the three-tier panchayat elections alone, a number larger than the population of several other states.

Currently, the state has 57,600 gram panchayats, 826 block panchayats, and 75 district panchayats, he said. In addition, there are 17 municipal corporations, 199 municipal councils, and 544 nagar panchayats, with the State Election Commission overseeing the elections of more than 14,000 councillors, he added.

"When India is called the world's largest democracy, Uttar Pradesh's extensive electoral process plays a significant role in that," Adityanath said.

Emphasising the strength of democracy, the chief minister said people are not just voters but the true guardians of the democratic system.

"Listening to their voice and respecting their aspirations is the responsibility of public representatives. If any representative ignores these expectations, the people reject them after five years," he added.

The statement said the new building will be built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore, covering an area of 2,618.59 square metres with six floors. For security and convenience, it will feature a 25,000-litre RCC water tank on the roof and a 1,00,000-litre underground water tank.

Adityanath called the construction of the dedicated building for the State Election Commission a "historic step towards strengthening democracy", and said it will allow the commission to conduct panchayat and local body elections in Uttar Pradesh more efficiently. PTI