DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: Pregnant woman dies in Shahjahanpur as inebriated doctor performs surgery

UP: Pregnant woman dies in Shahjahanpur as inebriated doctor performs surgery

The woman gave birth to a baby boy, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, say police, adding a case has been registered against two doctors

article_Author
PTI
Shahjahanpur, Updated At : 06:20 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
After giving birth to a baby boy on the intervening night of September 8-9, the woman’s condition worsened, prompting the doctor to advise that she be taken to Bareilly. The woman died on the way to Bareilly. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

A pregnant woman died after a doctor allegedly under the influence of alcohol performed surgery on her in a private hospital in Shahjahanpur district, a police official said on Friday.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against two doctors in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware on Friday told PTI that Julie, 22, a resident of Kakarha village in the Puwayan police station area, had gone into labour. Her family was taking her to a government hospital in a private ambulance on September 8 when the driver stopped in front of a private hospital upon reaching Puwayan and suggested they consult a doctor there.

Advertisement

Citing the registered FIR, Bhaware said that Dr Firoz, who was present at the hospital, immediately called Dr KP from the city. It is alleged that Dr KP was in an inebriated state, and yet he proceeded to operate on Julie.

After giving birth to a baby boy on the intervening night of September 8-9, her condition worsened, prompting the doctor to advise that she be taken to Bareilly, the officer said, adding that she died on the way to Bareilly.

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, the police registered a case against Dr KP and Dr Firoz under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and initiated an investigation, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts