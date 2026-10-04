UP press meet brawl: Red-faced over party workers’ conduct, SP chief Akhilesh dissolves units in Gorakhpur

Left red-faced after a clash among party leaders at a press conference in Gorakhpur, the Samajwadi Party on Sunday dissolved its district, city, frontal and other units.

The incident occurred at the Journalists Press Club during a press conference convened by SP district president Brijesh Gautam to brief the media on the party's "Loktantra Bachao Saptah" campaign from October 2 to 8. Party leaders said that supporters of former district president Nagina Sahani and party leader Anshuman Singh allegedly clashed over seating arrangements.

Advertisement

'Our party chief is very strict,' says SP leader

Taking note of the incident, the entire district, city and frontal units in Gorakhpur have been dissolved on directives of the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, an official party statement said here. "Our party chief is very strict against indiscipline and such acts will be taken seriously. Party workers and office-bearers have been advised to practice restraint, and if there is any problem, they should inform the leadership," a senior party leader said.

Advertisement

Video goes viral: How it all escalated

An argument had broken out after Anshuman Singh, who is seeking an SP ticket from the Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, arrived at the packed hall with his supporters and sought seating space. The argument soon escalated into a scuffle, during which Sahani was allegedly slapped by Kamlesh Singh, the son of Anshuman Singh. A video purportedly showing the incident later surfaced on social media.

Anshuman Singh claimed the controversy was being used to tarnish his image and alleged that political rivals within the party were attempting to create an unnecessary controversy. Sahani, however, accused Anshuman Singh's supporters of misbehaviour, assault and intimidation. He also alleged that some people had entered the venue carrying illegal weapons.

Advertisement