DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP sisters share vulgar content with offensive language on Instagram for Rs 25,000 a month; 4 arrested

UP sisters share vulgar content with offensive language on Instagram for Rs 25,000 a month; 4 arrested

Police began investigating after receiving complaints about such videos being posted from the Asmoli police station area
article_Author
PTI
Sambhal, Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly posting obscene videos to gain popularity on social media in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police received information about some women allegedly posting obscene and abusive videos on Instagram in the Asmoli police station area, and an FIR was registered in this connection on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar.

The accused, identified as Mehrul Nisha alias Pari, Mehak, Hina and Zarrar Alam (all aged around 25 years), used to make vulgar videos with abusive language to gain fame. They were also earning Rs 25,000 per month by doing so, said the officer, citing the investigation.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mehak and Pari were booked for posting obscene videos on Instagram. The women were warned, but they allegedly continued to upload vulgar reels and ignored instructions to remove the earlier videos, said Kumar on Monday.

A case was registered against the two women (Mehak and Pari) on Sunday evening under Section 296 B (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts