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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP tea stall row: Akhilesh meets owner's son, expresses solidarity amid harassment claims

UP tea stall row: Akhilesh meets owner's son, expresses solidarity amid harassment claims

Officials of the Food Safety Department inspected the stall run by Sheshmani Yadav and collected samples of tea leaves for laboratory analysis on April 15, following a complaint

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PTI
Kanpur/Lucknow, Updated At : 06:00 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets tea stall owner's son, Aryan Yadav, on Sunday. Photo: X@yadavakhilesh
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An inspection at a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has triggered a controversy, with the owner alleging harassment and linking it to a recent visit by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

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The SP chief on Sunday met the owner's son, Aryan Yadav, who had said that they were shutting down the business due to repeated threats, to express solidarity with them and said that his party will ensure that they get justice.

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Officials of the Food Safety Department inspected the stall run by Sheshmani Yadav and collected samples of tea leaves for laboratory analysis on April 15, following a complaint lodged on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal on April 1.

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Chief Food Safety Officer Rajesh Dixit said the action was complaint-driven. "Further steps will depend on the lab test findings. If standards are not met, the shop may face further action," he told PTI on Sunday.

According to the shop owner, during the inspection, officials also questioned the use of aluminium utensils for preparing tea. Though officials declined to respond to this allegation.

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The shop owner, Sheshmani Yadav, alleged that pressure from authorities began after the visit of the SP chief. "We have been harassed since his visit. It has become difficult to run the shop," he said.

The issue escalated after his son, Aryan Yadav, claimed on social media that the family was shutting down the business due to repeated harassment, threats and inspections by multiple departments.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Khaga Circle Officer Durgesh Deep refuted the allegations and said, "I met Sheshmani Yadav on Saturday as well, and he did not raise any such concerns regarding harassment, improper sampling, or misconduct by the Food Safety Department."

Authorities have maintained that the inspection was routine and based solely on a registered complaint.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav extended support to the affected family and presented brass utensils to Aryan Yadav.

Criticising the action, Yadav said, "The young man will get justice and those responsible for the incident will face strict action, and action will also be taken against those behind it. The shop was sealed because tea was being prepared in aluminium utensils. Tea is prepared in aluminium utensils across Lucknow and in households. The public will respond to such a system."

Aryan Yadav alleged that the trouble began after he served tea to the SP chief during his visit.

"Recently, our state president passed through our area. I served him tea, and after that, the action started against us. Sometimes our shop is vandalised, sometimes samples are taken," he claimed.

He further alleged that unidentified persons had assaulted and threatened him, and claimed that despite filing complaints, no effective action had been taken.

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