UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh flags off batch of 50 pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Indrapuram

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, BJP MP Atul Garg, and former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday flagged off a batch of 50 pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh.

"After the return of this group, the UP Government will immediately send a grant of Rs 1 lakh to the accounts of all the natives of Uttar Pradesh who are a part of this group..." Singh told ANI.

Pramod Krishnam stated that the Mansarovar Yatra was flagged off under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is such an auspicious occasion... Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, a great ascetic and deeply religious person, we have flagged off the Mansarovar Yatra. The credit for this goes to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. This is the era of Sanatan..." Krishnam told ANI.

Known for its religious value, cultural significance, physical beauty and exciting natural environment, Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is undertaken by several people every year. It holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

The Government of India organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La (since 2015) in Sikkim.

The yatra had not taken place since 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent non-renewal of yatra arrangements by the Chinese Side.

The Indian side had taken up the issue of resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra with the Chinese side in its diplomatic engagements, including in the meetings of External Affairs Minister with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of G-20 Summit on 18 November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro and on the sidelines of G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting on February 20-21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question held on December 18, 2024, in Beijing, and in the meeting of Foreign Secretary with Vice Foreign Minister of China on January 27, 2025, in Beijing.

"Lake Manasarovar lies at 4,590 metres (15,060 feet) above sea level and is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. As per the Hindu theology, drinking water from Lake Manasarovar cleanses all the sins of the past hundred lives! However, whether it is the pristine beauty of the region or its religious significance or the thrilling nature of the trek through snow-covered hilly terrains, the yatra is a much sought-after out of the world experience," according to an information guide put up by the Ministry of External Affairs on its website.

An Indian citizen, holding a valid Indian passport and aged between 18 and 70 years as on January 1, of the yatra year, is eligible to apply for the yatra.

Yatris are selected in the draw through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process.

Subsequently, the selected yatris are informed of their selection through SMS and email messages.

This year, 5,561 applicants had successfully registered online, which included 4,024 male applicants and 1,537 female applicants, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs dated May 21.

A total of 750 selected yatris will travel in 5 batches of 50 yatris each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 yatris each via the Nathu La route. Both routes are now fully motorable and involve very little trekking, MEA had said in the statement in May.