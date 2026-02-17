DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: Woman drowns 4-year-old niece in water tank; stabs sister-in-law, her 3 other children in Muzaffarnagar

UP: Woman drowns 4-year-old niece in water tank; stabs sister-in-law, her 3 other children in Muzaffarnagar

Incident allegedly took place as accused's sister-in-law opposed her relationship with a neighbour, say police

article_Author
PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 09:46 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock.
Advertisement

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her four-year-old niece by throwing her into a water tank and stabbing her sister-in-law, who apparently opposed her relationship with a neighbour, police in Muzaffarnagar said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the incident that took place around 2.30 am in Basikala village under Shahpur police station limits, Firdosh (40) and her three other children sustained stab injuries, while her four-year-old daughter was killed after she was thrown into the water tank of the house, police said.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that the accused, identified as Mana, resided with her sister-in-law, Firdosh, and had a relationship with a neighbour.

Advertisement

The SSP said the incident allegedly took place as Firdosh opposed the "illicit relationship" between her sister-in-law and another man, and had fixed her marriage elsewhere.

The accused, who has been arrested, procured sleeping pills from a source and managed to administer them to the family during the night before she went on the alleged stabbing spree.

Advertisement

She took her niece upstairs and threw her into the water tank, killing the four-year-old, the SSP said. Firdosh's husband, Imran, was not present at home at the time of the incident.

When asked about the role of Mana's lover, the SSP said it was being probed. The SSP said the person who procured the sleeping pills for the accused is also under the scanner.

Earlier, Shahpur Station House Officer Gajendra Singh told reporters that Firdosh was severely injured while three of her children sustained minor injuries in the incident. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts