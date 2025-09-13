UP: Woman shields husband from police after he shaves her head, tries to set her ablaze

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman in the Bijnor district, who faced an attempt by her husband to set her on fire due to suspicions of an affair, later pleaded with the police not to take action against him, officials said on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Nagina, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi, said the incident occurred on Wednesday in a village under the Nagina Dehat police station limits.

The woman, a mother of three, was assaulted by her husband, who shaved her head and allegedly attempted to pour petrol on her to set her on fire, but family members intervened and saved her, the officer stated.

On Thursday, the woman filed a complaint, leading to her husband’s arrest. However, on Friday, she requested the police to drop the charges against him. Consequently, he was charged with breach of peace and later granted bail by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) court, officials said.