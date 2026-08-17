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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP woman SI suspended for sharing ‘objectionable’ video on social media

UP woman SI suspended for sharing ‘objectionable’ video on social media

Sub-Inspector Anu, posted at the police lines in Meerut, regularly shares videos on YouTube and Instagram of gym workouts, fitness tips and aspects of her personal life

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PTI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A woman sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended for allegedly sharing an objectionable video on social media and violating the department's social media policy, police said.

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Sub-Inspector (SI) Anu, posted at the police lines here, regularly shared videos on YouTube and Instagram of gym workouts, fitness tips and aspects of her personal life. Her accounts also identified her as an SI of Uttar Pradesh Police.

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Questions were raised after a QR code appeared in a recently shared video.

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Following the circulation of the video, Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey suspended Anu on Sunday.

Police clarified that no video of the SI in uniform has surfaced. The Cyber Cell is examining the authenticity of the video and other facts.

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SP (Crime) Avnish Kumar said the suspension was ordered for violating the department's social media policy. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the SI and action will be taken based on its report.

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