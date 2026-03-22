Nineteen people have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly blocking the Delhi-Agra National Highway and indulging in violence following the death of cow vigilante Chandrashekhar Das, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', police said on Sunday.

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The arrests come a day after the 57-year-old was killed in an early morning incident near the Kosi Kalan area, which triggered large-scale protests and traffic disruption coinciding with President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the district.

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According to police, thousands of supporters and disciples of the deceased gathered on the highway on Saturday and allegedly created unrest while the president was in Govardhan as part of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit.

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Authorities said the protesters not only the blocked the road causing traffic snarls stretching several kilometres, but also resorted to stone-pelting when police attempted to clear the road, injuring several personnel. Police outpost and multiple government vehicles were damaged during the violence.

An FIR has been registered at Kosi Kalan police station against one Daksh Chaudhary and his associates under relevant provisions of the BNS.

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Police described Chaudhary, a resident of Ghaziabad, as a history-sheeter allegedly involved in incidents of vandalism, loot and attacks on vehicles. Further details of cases against him are being gathered.

Police also registered a case against the driver of the Rajasthan-registered truck that allegedly hit Chandrashekhar. Officials maintained that the death was accidental, caused when a truck rammed into the group amid poor visibility, a claim disputed by the Chandrashekhar's followers who alleged involvement of cattle smugglers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said those detained on Saturday were produced before a magistrate after medical examination on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody. Among those arrested are close aides of the deceased, including one Bhura, along with Chaudhary and his associates.

The police further said that, following demands by the followers of the deceased, the last rites were conducted on Saturday in the presence of officials without a post-mortem examination.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said a memorial will be constructed at the gaushala in Ajanokh village in memory of Chandrashekhar, and a police outpost will also be set up there for security.

He added that the administration will temporarily take responsibility for the upkeep of around 400 cows at the shelter, with necessary instructions issued to local officials.