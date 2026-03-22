icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Uttar Pradesh: 19 held for blocking road, violence during protests over cow vigilante's death

Uttar Pradesh: 19 held for blocking road, violence during protests over cow vigilante's death

Officials maintained that the death was accidental, caused when a truck rammed into the group amid poor visibility

article_Author
PTI
Mathura, Updated At : 07:24 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Nineteen people have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly blocking the Delhi-Agra National Highway and indulging in violence following the death of cow vigilante Chandrashekhar Das, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The arrests come a day after the 57-year-old was killed in an early morning incident near the Kosi Kalan area, which triggered large-scale protests and traffic disruption coinciding with President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the district.

Advertisement

According to police, thousands of supporters and disciples of the deceased gathered on the highway on Saturday and allegedly created unrest while the president was in Govardhan as part of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit.

Advertisement

Authorities said the protesters not only the blocked the road causing traffic snarls stretching several kilometres, but also resorted to stone-pelting when police attempted to clear the road, injuring several personnel. Police outpost and multiple government vehicles were damaged during the violence.

An FIR has been registered at Kosi Kalan police station against one Daksh Chaudhary and his associates under relevant provisions of the BNS.

Advertisement

Police described Chaudhary, a resident of Ghaziabad, as a history-sheeter allegedly involved in incidents of vandalism, loot and attacks on vehicles. Further details of cases against him are being gathered.

Police also registered a case against the driver of the Rajasthan-registered truck that allegedly hit Chandrashekhar. Officials maintained that the death was accidental, caused when a truck rammed into the group amid poor visibility, a claim disputed by the Chandrashekhar's followers who alleged involvement of cattle smugglers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said those detained on Saturday were produced before a magistrate after medical examination on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody. Among those arrested are close aides of the deceased, including one Bhura, along with Chaudhary and his associates.

The police further said that, following demands by the followers of the deceased, the last rites were conducted on Saturday in the presence of officials without a post-mortem examination.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said a memorial will be constructed at the gaushala in Ajanokh village in memory of Chandrashekhar, and a police outpost will also be set up there for security.

He added that the administration will temporarily take responsibility for the upkeep of around 400 cows at the shelter, with necessary instructions issued to local officials.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts