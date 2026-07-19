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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Uttar Pradesh CM to inaugurate new headquarters building of State Disaster Management Authority in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM to inaugurate new headquarters building of State Disaster Management Authority in Lucknow

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ANI
Lucknow, Updated At : 02:30 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the newly constructed headquarters building of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on July 19 (Sunday), as per the release.

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Built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the new headquarters has been developed as a state-of-the-art disaster management centre equipped with modern facilities. It houses a 24x7 state-of-the-art State Emergency Operations Centre. The building is equipped with a modern auditorium with a seating capacity of more than 200 people, classrooms, a lecture hall, hostel and library facilities.

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In addition, a Digital Command, Control and Coordination Centre has also been established to strengthen the state's disaster management system. The new headquarters building of the State Disaster Management Authority, located near the Dial-112 headquarters on Shaheed Path in Lucknow, will be inaugurated during the programme.

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Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Revenue Surendra Diler, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh will remain present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi said that Bijnor has transformed into a model of development under the BJP-led double engine government, asserting that before 2017, Chief Ministers avoided visiting the district, whereas today it stands as a symbol of progress.

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He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 1,003 crore in the district.

Addressing a public gathering, Adityanath highlighted the district's improved infrastructure, better law and order, and expanding investment landscape, crediting the transformation to coordinated efforts between the Centre, the state government and elected public representatives.

"Before 2017, Chief Ministers did not come to Bijnor; they used to say it was bad luck for Chief Ministers. Now I say, they themselves were bad luck, and that's why Bijnor didn't accept them," the Chief Minister said.

He said Bijnor, once known for poor infrastructure and lawlessness, now has highways, railway connectivity, a medical college, improved sugarcane payments, and is witnessing rapid industrial investment.

"Our Bijnor, famous for the sweetness of sugarcane, is so prosperous. Today, seeing the development of Bijnor gives us a feeling of joy. There are highways, there is a railway, there is a medical college too. Sugarcane farmers are also being paid for their sugarcane," CM Yogi said.

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