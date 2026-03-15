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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Uttar Pradesh: Headless body of woman found in forest

Uttar Pradesh: Headless body of woman found in forest

The woman appeares to be in her early 30s

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PTI
Bulandshahr, Updated At : 03:32 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A headless body of a woman was found near a canal in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, police said.

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The body was discovered near the canal in Ghungrawali village. The woman appeared to be in her early 30s, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify her.

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Narsena SHO Ramkishor Gautam said that there is a tattoo on the woman's right hand, which may help in identifying her.

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A probe has been launched and the body sent for post-mortem, he added.

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