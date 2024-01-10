Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers

IANS

Kanpur, January 10

In a shocking incident, a head constable and about a dozen other men in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and then urinated in his mouth one by one, police said.

The men kidnapped the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) student, Ayush Dwivedi, 23, from the Civil Lines area where he had come to meet someone, drove him 5 km away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The accused, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, the police added.

The bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earlobe.

The police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

