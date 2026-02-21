DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Van carrying 11 falls into pond, 4 from family dead in UP

Van carrying 11 falls into pond, 4 from family dead in UP

Eleven people were in the van when it fell

article_Author
PTI
Kanpur (UP), Updated At : 10:03 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Four members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed after their van veered off the road and plunged into a pond in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday evening, the police said.

Advertisement

The Auraiya-based family was returning from a function at a relative's house in Kalyanpur when the accident took place near Savai village in Shivli, about 40 km from the district headquarters.

Advertisement

Eleven people were in the van when it fell. About half a dozen survived and are under treatment after being rescued from the pond by police. The driver has not been traced yet, they said.

Advertisement

According to officials, the vehicle went out of control and fell into a roadside pond, gradually sinking into deep water. The doors reportedly jammed, trapping passengers inside.

Locals, alerted by screams, rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Advertisement

A team led by Shivli Station House Officer Amarendra Kumar Singh launched a rescue operation. With the help of a JCB machine and local divers, the van was pulled out and its doors were forced open to rescue the occupants.

All the victims were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shivli, where doctors declared four persons brought dead. The injured were later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for further treatment.

Rajkishore Agnihotri (60), his wife Snehlata Agnihotri (55), daughter Himanshi Agnihotri (30), and his two-year-old grandson Shiv Agnihotri died in the accident.

Superintendent of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The driver, Rajkumar, remains untraceable and search operations are under way, she added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts