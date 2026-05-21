‘Vegetarian’ robbers strike at UP village, beat up women for cooking non-veg

Dacoits wearing only undergarments pulled off a string of robberies in two villages here, holding families hostage and beating up women for cooking chicken, police said on Thursday.

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In the early hours of Wednesday, armed intruders scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat's house in Mustafabad and held his family hostage.

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When resisted, they assaulted the inmates, critically injuring six people, and decamped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

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The injured were referred to the district hospital.

According to the police, the robbers beat up women for keeping a chicken dish in the house, and told them to eat only vegetables.

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The bandits then targeted four more houses in the adjoining Sithauli, stealing cash and jewellery.

Local authorities swung into action after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action.