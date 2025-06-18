DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Vehicle carrying mangoes falls off flyover in Agra, 4 killed   

Vehicle carrying mangoes falls off flyover in Agra, 4 killed   

Accident took place around 5 am in Trans Yamuna police station area   
article_Author
PTI
Agra, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Four people were killed on Wednesday morning when a mango-laden vehicle fell off a flyover on National Highway-9 in Agra, police said.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Kumar said the accident took place around 5 am in the Trans Yamuna police station area.

“The loader vehicle carrying mangoes from Firozabad lost control while ascending a flyover. The vehicle veered off the edge and fell from a height. Below the flyover, three men—Rajesh (65), Rameshwar (60), and Haribabu (63) - were sitting after their morning walk when the vehicle fell on them, killing all three on the spot,” the officer said.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old driver, Krishna, also died in the incident, he said.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident,” ACP Kumar said.

Advertisement

The loader’s helper was injured and has been admitted to hospital, he added.

All four bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts