Home / Uttar Pradesh / Verify identity before hiring anyone: Adityanath to UP residents amid action against infiltrators

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 12:19 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged citizens to remain alert and get identity verification done before employing someone, asserting that Uttar Pradesh has launched strict and decisive action against illegal immigrants to safeguard security and social balance.

His appeal comes amid an ongoing crackdown against infiltrators across the state following his instructions to the authorities last week.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The honourable Supreme Court has made an extremely important remark during a hearing that a red carpet cannot be laid out for infiltrators. This makes it clear that infiltrators are not acceptable at any cost." He said resources belong to citizens and not to illegal immigrants, underlining that maintaining security, social equilibrium and a strong law and order system in the state remains his government's top priority.

The Supreme Court on December 2 sharply questioned the legal status of Rohingyas living in India and asked whether "intruders" should be given a "red carpet welcome" while the country's own citizens grapple with poverty.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observations while hearing a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition filed by a rights activist alleging disappearance of a few Rohingyas from the custody of authorities in Delhi.

Adityanath urged people to remain vigilant and ensure proper identity verification before hiring anyone.

"The security of the state is our collective responsibility because security is the foundation of prosperity," he said.

The chief minister said a stringent drive has been initiated against Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state. All urban local bodies have been directed to identify suspected foreign nationals and prepare lists, he said.

Benefits meant for the deprived under welfare schemes cannot be allowed to be diverted, Adityanath said.

"For this purpose, a special document verification drive is being conducted and infiltrators are being identified and sent to detention centres for further action," he said.

Detention centres are being set up in each division to facilitate the process, he said.

