Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Video shows family wrapping deceased's body after post-mortem at Noida mortuary; probe ordered

Video shows family wrapping deceased's body after post-mortem at Noida mortuary; probe ordered

In the video, a man is heard alleging that the family was forced to wrap the body themselves as the mortuary staff refused to provide cloth for covering the deceased

PTI
Noida, Updated At : 07:37 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has ordered an inquiry after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing family members of a deceased wrapping his naked body after the post-mortem examination at a mortuary in Sector 94 here, officials said on Tuesday.

In the video, a man is heard alleging that the family was forced to wrap the body themselves as the mortuary staff refused to provide cloth for covering the deceased. He also claimed that no staff were present to assist the family, and they were asked to pay money.

According to sources, the deceased -- identified as Rachit, a resident of Chipiyana village -- allegedly died by suicide.

The family members were allegedly asked to pay a certain amount by the mortuary staff and, upon refusal, were told to arrange and wrap the body themselves. They were also denied cloth to cover the body, sources said.

The video triggered outrage on social media, with users questioning the functioning and sensitivity of staff at the post-mortem facility.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Dr Narendra Kumar directed the nodal officer of the mortuary to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the matter. If any staff member is found guilty of negligence or misconduct, suitable action will be taken against those responsible," Kumar said.

Officials said the probe would examine the allegations made in the video, including claims of the absence of staff, denial of basic facilities, and alleged demand for money from the deceased's family.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, they added.

