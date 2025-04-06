DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Villagers clash with police as Ambedkar, Buddha statues removed from govt land in UP's Sitapur

Villagers clash with police as Ambedkar, Buddha statues removed from govt land in UP's Sitapur

8 cops injured; five people arrested in connection with the incident
article_Author
PTI
Sitapur (UP), Updated At : 04:41 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Tension prevailed in Vibharapur village in this Uttar Pradesh district after villagers clashed with police over the removal of the statues of B R Ambedkar and Lord Buddha from a government land, police said on Sunday.

At least eight police personnel were injured in the incident as villagers pelted stones and clashed with them on Saturday, they said, adding that five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to officials, the statues were installed by the villagers on a platform built in front of the Panchayat Bhawan on March 11.

Advertisement

Following a complaint, the tehsil administration served a notice for the removal of the statues on March 12. However, the villagers opposed the move and the statues remained in place.

The matter resurfaced during a grievance-redressal event (Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas) held in Maholi on Saturday.

Advertisement

Acting on fresh instructions, Maholi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shashibind Dwivedi and Circle Officer Vishal Gupta reached the village, located within the Pisavan police station limits, with a joint team of police and revenue officials.

The team, accompanied by a bulldozer, removed the statues from the disputed site.

As the police and administrative officials were preparing to leave, a group of villagers started pelting stones at them, injuring eight police personnel and damaging the circle officer's vehicle.

“While the villagers were calm when the statues were being removed, they suddenly started throwing stones as the team was departing,” Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Praveen Ranjan said.

In retaliation, police used mild force to disperse the crowd, he said. Some villagers were also reportedly injured in the clash.

Five people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the incident and a case has been registered against those involved, the ASP said.

Attempts are on to apprehend the other accused, he added.

To prevent further tension, adequate police force have been deployed in the village. “The situation is now under control and normalcy has been restored,” Ranjan said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper