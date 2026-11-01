Wanted criminal killed in Noida police encounter; 2 cops injured  

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest was killed in an encounter with the Noida Police, while two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

The encounter took place on Saturday night when a joint team of the Crime Response Team and Sector 126 police station was checking suspicious persons and vehicles and attempted to stop a motorcyclist, Deputy Commissioner of Police Preeti Yadav said.

Advertisement

“The suspect opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill. In self-defence, the police returned fire. During the exchange, the suspect and two police personnel sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to a hospital,” she said.

Advertisement

The suspect, identified as Aman Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, was declared dead by doctors during treatment. The injured police personnel are undergoing medical care, Yadav said.

An illegal pistol, spent cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The site was inspected by the field unit and forensic team, she added.

Advertisement

According to the police, more than 20 criminal cases, including those related to murder, robbery, extortion and offences under the Gangsters Act, were registered against Tyagi in various districts.

He was also wanted in several cases, including those registered for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, police said.