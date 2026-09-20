Virtually sounding the poll bugle for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party will work to "reduce the BJP's vote by 27,000" in every assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "Today, we held a meeting with all the office-bearers and members of the state executive committee.

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We all have decided to work towards increasing our vote count by 27,000 in every Assembly Constituency by 2027. In other words, reducing the BJP's vote count by 27,000.

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"To achieve this, we will need to utilise technology, visit people at their homes to listen to them and understand their concerns, and speak about securing justice and dignity. We will continue to work on this together," Yadav said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in 2027.

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The SP chief also said that people from all walks of life are aggrieved. Farmers have been "betrayed", he alleged, adding that promises were made to double their income, but that has not happened. The prices of diesel, petrol, pesticides, medicines, fertilisers, and DAP (fertilisers) have all been hiked, he further said.

"When the crops are ready, farmers are not receiving fair prices for them. The profits generated from sugarcane farming and the associated trade are being pocketed by others. The farmers themselves are not receiving their share of these profits.

"If sugar is expensive today and profits are being made, whose pockets are they filling? Who is ultimately benefiting from the blending practices carried out under the guise of ethanol?" Yadav said.

The youth is facing large-scale unemployment. There are no government jobs, and even where such jobs did exist, their rights have been "systematically snatched away". Reservation has been "snatched", he said.