DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / What information needed from X in road-rage case against journalist, SC asks Ghaziabad Police

What information needed from X in road-rage case against journalist, SC asks Ghaziabad Police

“In a road-rage case, why will you require the digital footprint of the accused?” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asks Ghaziabad police counsel

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to spell out what information had been sought from 'X' (formerly Twitter) in connection with a road-rage case against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on allegations of theft of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram temple.

“In a road-rage case, why will you require the digital footprint of the accused?” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the police counsel.

Advertisement

It noted that a balance needed to be struck between the accused’s right to privacy and the rights of the victim and the investigating agency to thoroughly probe the matter.

Advertisement

“(The Ghaziabad Police) may file an affidavit clarifying what kind of information is required to be furnished by X for the investigation,” said the Bench, which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana.

The Bench, however, asked Upadhyay to cooperate with the probe into the road-rage case.

Advertisement

Upadhyay has moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of a notice issued by the Ghaziabad Crime Branch asking X to provide extensive digital information relating to his account.

Appearing for Upadhyay, senior counsel Pradeep Rai alleged that the information sought from X was an attempt by the Ghaziabad Police to fish out information about his journalistic sources. Rai urged the top court to issue a set of journalistic guidelines to deal with such cases.

“The investigating agencies have the impression that they must be more loyal than the king... There have to be guidelines on accessing social media information, like the DK Basu guidelines for arrest... Digital rights must be protected,” Rai submitted.

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s counsel urged the Bench to examine the “sweeping” allegations made by Upadhyay against an engineer associated with the construction of the Ram temple. “He is talking about regulation of the police. What about regulation of this kind of journalism?” the counsel questioned.

He said that if ultimately nothing was found against the journalist, the case would be closed.

On August 25, the Supreme Court granted protection from coercive action to Upadhyay in a case registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with an alleged road-rage incident.

The Bench had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government, asking it to respond to Upadhyay’s petition seeking the quashing of the road-rage FIR registered at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Directing that a copy of the FIR be provided to Upadhyay, the top court sought a compliance affidavit from the police.

The Bench had asked Upadhyay to approach the Allahabad High Court for the quashing of the FIR and had posted the matter for hearing on September 7.

I’ve kept the legal terminology and quoted statements intact while tightening grammar, punctuation, article usage, and a few awkward constructions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts