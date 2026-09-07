What information needed from X in road-rage case against journalist, SC asks Ghaziabad Police

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to spell out what information had been sought from 'X' (formerly Twitter) in connection with a road-rage case against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on allegations of theft of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram temple.

“In a road-rage case, why will you require the digital footprint of the accused?” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the police counsel.

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It noted that a balance needed to be struck between the accused’s right to privacy and the rights of the victim and the investigating agency to thoroughly probe the matter.

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“(The Ghaziabad Police) may file an affidavit clarifying what kind of information is required to be furnished by X for the investigation,” said the Bench, which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana.

The Bench, however, asked Upadhyay to cooperate with the probe into the road-rage case.

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Upadhyay has moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of a notice issued by the Ghaziabad Crime Branch asking X to provide extensive digital information relating to his account.

Appearing for Upadhyay, senior counsel Pradeep Rai alleged that the information sought from X was an attempt by the Ghaziabad Police to fish out information about his journalistic sources. Rai urged the top court to issue a set of journalistic guidelines to deal with such cases.

“The investigating agencies have the impression that they must be more loyal than the king... There have to be guidelines on accessing social media information, like the DK Basu guidelines for arrest... Digital rights must be protected,” Rai submitted.

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s counsel urged the Bench to examine the “sweeping” allegations made by Upadhyay against an engineer associated with the construction of the Ram temple. “He is talking about regulation of the police. What about regulation of this kind of journalism?” the counsel questioned.

He said that if ultimately nothing was found against the journalist, the case would be closed.

On August 25, the Supreme Court granted protection from coercive action to Upadhyay in a case registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with an alleged road-rage incident.

The Bench had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government, asking it to respond to Upadhyay’s petition seeking the quashing of the road-rage FIR registered at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Directing that a copy of the FIR be provided to Upadhyay, the top court sought a compliance affidavit from the police.

The Bench had asked Upadhyay to approach the Allahabad High Court for the quashing of the FIR and had posted the matter for hearing on September 7.

I’ve kept the legal terminology and quoted statements intact while tightening grammar, punctuation, article usage, and a few awkward constructions.