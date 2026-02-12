What led to tobacco baron’s son arrest 4 days after allegations of cover-up

Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, was arrested four days after a high-profile Lamborghini crash in Kanpur that left several people injured. Initially, police filed a case against an unknown driver, sparking public outrage and allegations of preferential treatment. The Mishra family claimed Shivam was not driving and cited a medical emergency, while a man claiming to be the driver failed to convince the court.

Advertisement

Below are the details of the case

Advertisement

February 8: A luxury Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra crashed on a busy road in Kanpur, hitting an autorickshaw, a bike and pedestrians. Several people were injured.

Advertisement

Same day: Videos from the crash site surfaced on social media, showing a man being pulled out of the driver’s seat, triggering public outrage.

Initial FIR: Police registered an FIR against an unknown driver, which led to criticism over alleged preferential treatment due to Shivam Mishra’s influential background.

Advertisement

Family’s claim: Shivam’s family and lawyer claimed he was not driving the car. They said a chauffeur was behind the wheel and Shivam suffered a medical emergency.

Medical angle: The family said Shivam was taken to Delhi for treatment, citing health issues, which further delayed police action.

Driver controversy: A man claiming to be the driver attempted to surrender in court, but his plea was rejected as police did not name him as the accused.

Police probe: CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and viral videos were examined. Police said evidence pointed to Shivam Mishra being the driver.

Administrative action: A local SHO was removed for lapses in handling the case amid mounting pressure.

February 12: Shivam Mishra was arrested from a hospital, four days after the crash, and taken into custody.

He will now be produced before a court as the main accused in the case.