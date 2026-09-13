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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Wheat stocks worth Rs 60 lakh missing from 2 procurement centres in UP's Balrampur

Wheat stocks worth Rs 60 lakh missing from 2 procurement centres in UP's Balrampur

A case has been registered against two officials, including a procurement centre in-charge, while the in-charge secretary has been arrested

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PTI
Balrampur (UP), Updated At : 03:32 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Government wheat stocks totalling 228.764 metric tonnes and valued at nearly Rs 60 lakh were found missing from two procurement centres of the Provincial Cooperative Federation (PCF) here, the police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against two officials, including a procurement centre in-charge, while the in-charge secretary has been arrested, police said.

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According to police, a joint team comprising District Food and Marketing Officer Govind Kumar Upadhyay, Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation) Ajay Kumar Maurya and Additional District Cooperative Officer Devendra Pratap Agrahari conducted surprise inspections at two procurement centres of B-PACS Tulsipur on September 11.

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At one centre, records showed that 420.87 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured during 2026-27, of which 353.759 metric tonnes had been delivered to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The remaining 67.111 metric tonnes was supposed to be stored in the godown, but the inspection team was not provided its keys. The godown appeared empty when viewed through its windows, police said.

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At the other centre, records showed procurement of 322.600 metric tonnes, against which only 160.947 metric tonnes had been delivered to the FCI. The remaining 161.653 metric tonnes was supposed to be stored in the godown, but no physical stock was found, they said.

Based on the minimum support price of Rs 2,605 per quintal, the total value of the missing wheat was assessed at around Rs 60 lakh, police said.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said an FIR was registered at Tulsipur police station on a complaint by PCF district manager Ashwani Shukla against in-charge secretary Prakash Singh and centre in-charge Mahendra Mani Tiwari under relevant sections.

Prakash Singh has been arrested, the SP said.

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