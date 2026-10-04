Wife catches Meerut man eating momo with 'girlfriend', he 'tries' to run her over

A man in Meerut allegedly tried to run his car over his wife after she confronted him while he was having momo with another woman, whom she suspected to be his girlfriend.

According to the Meerut police, the incident took place in the Lohianagar area. The woman, identified as Sunita, allegedly confronted her husband Mayank after finding him with Mahi Verma. As Mayank allegedly tried to drive away, Sunita climbed onto the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop him.

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He allegedly continued driving with her clinging to the bonnet before locals intervened. A video of the dramatic incident later went viral on social media.

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Circle Officer Sangram Singh said police arrested Mayank and Mahi Verma and seized the white Toyota car. A case has been registered at the Lohianagar police station under attempt-to-murder provisions on the basis of Sunita’s complaint.