Wife dies, Uttar Pradesh man marries her younger sister, then climbs electricity tower demanding to wed third sister-in-law

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, a man caused a dramatic scene by climbing an electricity tower, demanding to marry his third sister-in-law.

Raj Saxena first married a woman in 2021, but she tragically passed away due to illness the following year.

He then married her younger sister.

Now, after over two years of marriage, Saxena has fallen in love with the third sister and expressed his desire to marry her as well, reports NDTV.

On Thursday morning, after his current wife refused his proposal to wed her sister, Saxena climbed a high-voltage electricity tower and began shouting that he wanted to marry his sister-in-law.

The dramatic act echoed a famous scene from the Bollywood film Sholay.

Police and family members spent nearly seven hours coaxing him down, reportedly assuring him that his demands would be considered. After descending, Saxena told reporters that the sister-in-law also reciprocates his feelings.

Authorities are now investigating the matter further.