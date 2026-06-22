Woman attempts self-immolation at Bijnor police station over alleged rape case

A 20-year-old woman allegedly attempted self-immolation at a police station here after demanding action against a man accused by her of refusing to marry her after an alleged sexual assault, officials said on Monday.

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Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday at Bijnor Kotwali, where the woman poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire.

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She was rescued by police personnel and rushed to a hospital, from where she was referred to a higher centre in Meerut. Doctors said she has suffered 50-60 per cent burns.

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The SP said the woman lodged a case in 2024 against a man, a resident of Swaheri village, and his family members under rape-related charges, following which a report was submitted in that case.

He said the woman again lodged a complaint in 2025, alleging that the man had established a relationship with her and later refused to marry her.

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The accused then obtained a stay against his arrest from the high court, even as police submitted a chargesheet in the case.

According to police, the woman reached Kotwali on Sunday night and insisted that the accused party be called immediately for talks. Police assured her that the other side would be called on Monday for discussion. During this time, her stepfather allegedly brought a bottle containing an inflammable substance, which the woman used to set herself on fire inside the police station premises.

The woman's mother, in a complaint to police, alleged that the man's family was mentally harassing her daughter after she filed the case.

The SP said Additional SP (City) has been asked to conduct an inquiry, and CCTV footage of the police station premises is being examined. "If any lapse is found, strict action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, Kotwali in-charge Amar Singh Rathore has been suspended in connection with the incident. Police said further investigation is underway.