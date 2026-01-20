Woman held for biting off husband’s tongue in Ghaziabad; investigation underway

A woman allegedly bit off her husband’s tongue over cooking egg curry here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vipin (27), was rushed to a hospital in Meerut, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred late Monday night in Sanjay Nagar Colony in the Modinagar area. Isha told the police that she bit off her husband’s tongue in a fit of rage, following an argument over cooking egg curry, Station House Officer (SHO) of Modinagar Anand Prakash said.

However, Vipin’s mother, Geeta, gave a different account, claiming on camera that Isha cut off the front portion of her son’s tongue using a kitchen knife.

Police said the matter is being investigated to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The accused has been arrested under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to judicial custody, the SHO added.