Woman immolates self in UP's Shahjahanpur over land dispute

Woman immolates self in UP's Shahjahanpur over land dispute

Dispute arose over division of land, after death of Farana's uncle, in which the woman was allegedly denied her share of the property, which her father intended to divide only among male heirs

article_Author
PTI
Shahjahanpur, Updated At : 03:34 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after she allegedly set herself ablaze over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said a case was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint of the victim, identified as Farana, who lives near Satellite Bus Stand under the Roza police station.

The SP said the dispute arose over the division of land, after the death of Farana's uncle Naushad, in which the woman was allegedly denied her share of the property, which her father intended to divide only among male heirs. She had opposed this decision, he added.

Farana alleged that her father first tried to kill her with a sharp-edged weapon, but was saved by her mother and sister.

She further claimed she was allegedly doused with a flammable substance and set ablaze, resulting in serious burn injuries.

However, preliminary investigation by the police indicated that the woman had set herself ablaze. "Why she did so is being probed," Dwivedi added.

The police have registered a case under sections 109(2) (attempt to murder) and 118(1) (causing fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

The injured woman has been admitted to the government medical college and is receiving treatment, the police said.

Tags :
