DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman killed in wild animal attack in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Woman killed in wild animal attack in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Forest officials say the attack in the Dudhwa buffer zone may have been carried out by a leopard or a tiger

article_Author
PTI
Lakhimpur Kheri, Updated At : 01:07 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A 35-year-old woman was killed by a wild animal in the Nighasan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone, forest officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near Mahrajnagar village.

Advertisement

The partially eaten body of the woman, who was identified as Usha Devi, was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday morning, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone Kirti Chaudhary said.

Advertisement

It appears that a leopard or a tiger was behind the attack. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Chaudhary said compensation would be provided to the bereaved family after the post-mortem report comes.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts