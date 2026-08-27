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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman kills 2 minor sons after husband abandons family

Woman kills 2 minor sons after husband abandons family

The daughter allegedly witnessed the incident and raised an alarm

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PTI
Ghazipur (UP), Updated At : 04:56 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A woman allegedly killed her two minor sons by hitting them on the head with an iron object after giving them food laced with a sedative in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Thursday.

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The incident occurred in Rajahati village, and the victims were identified as Karan Rajbhar (13) and Aryan Rajbhar (11).

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Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said the bodies of the two boys were found on a cot in a room at their home, with serious injuries to their heads on Wednesday.

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He said the daughter allegedly witnessed the incident and raised an alarm.

"The entire matter is being thoroughly investigated. Everything will become clear soon," Raja said after inspecting the scene.

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According to the SP, the boys' father, Arjun Rajbhar, married Pooja around 15 years ago. The couple had two sons and a daughter, Pratima.

About two years ago, Arjun, who was working in Mumbai, allegedly married another woman and stopped returning home, leaving Pooja and the children facing financial difficulties, the SP said.

Pooja was living with her father-in-law and the children, he added.

The SP said Pooja was distressed after her husband allegedly abandoned the family and may have taken the extreme step in these circumstances.

A forensic team examined the scene, and the investigation was videographed, the officer said, adding that all aspects of the case were being examined and Pooja was being questioned.

"The truth of the incident will be officially established soon," Raja said.

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