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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman magistrate dies in car collision in UP’s Firozabad

Woman magistrate dies in car collision in UP’s Firozabad

Sonam Chaturvedi was travelling from Agra to Firozabad in her car

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PTI
Firozabad, Updated At : 06:59 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Her car rams into a car travelling ahead and subsequently mounts the road divider, leaving her seriously injured. Photo for representation
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A 45-year-old woman magistrate posted at the Firozabad district court was killed when her car collided with another vehicle on National Highway 2 in the Makhanpur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Sonam Chaturvedi was posted as a special magistrate in the consumer court.

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Circle Officer (Shikohabad) Jai Bind Gupta said Chaturvedi was travelling from Agra to Firozabad in her car when the accident occurred around 10.45 am.

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Her car rammed into a car travelling ahead and subsequently mounted the road divider, leaving her seriously injured.

She sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to the district hospital by the police, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.

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The driver of the other car fled after the accident. Police have initiated legal proceedings, he added.

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