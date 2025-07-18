DT
PT
Woman murdered by stepson over property dispute   

Woman murdered by stepson over property dispute   

The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him
PTI
 Muzaffarnagar (UP), Updated At : 03:29 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her stepson over a property dispute at Nayagaon village here, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and deceased has been identified as Raziya. The accused Alam had an argument with his stepmother following which he allegedly killed her with a spade.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar on Friday told reporters that police have registered a case against Alam under various sections of the BNS on a complaint by the woman's husband and have arrested him.

The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him. During interrogation he confessed to his crime.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

