Woman murdered by stepson over property dispute   

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her stepson over a property dispute at Nayagaon village here, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Thursday night and deceased has been identified as Raziya. The accused Alam had an argument with his stepmother following which he allegedly killed her with a spade.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar on Friday told reporters that police have registered a case against Alam under various sections of the BNS on a complaint by the woman's husband and have arrested him.

The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him. During interrogation he confessed to his crime.