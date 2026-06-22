Woman, paramour arrested for trying to burn husband alive in UP’s Baghpat    

A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for trying to burn her husband alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, police said on Monday.

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The victim, identified as Rajiv (30), was found in a severely burnt condition at his house on Saturday night and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut, Binauli Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

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Police said the case was registered on a complaint filed by Rajiv’s father Satbir Kashyap against his daughter-in-law Neeshu and village resident Vikrant.

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According to the complaint, Neeshu allegedly had a relationship with Vikrant, which Rajiv had opposed. It was alleged that late on Saturday night, Neeshu called Vikrant to the house and the two allegedly poured petrol on Rajiv while he was sleeping in a room and set him on fire.

The complaint further alleged that Vikrant fled through the roof after the incident and threatened to kill Rajiv after he survived the attack.

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The SHO said Rajiv, in his statement, also accused his wife and Vikrant of attempting to kill him by setting him on fire.

“On the basis of the complaint and preliminary investigation, a case has been registered under relevant sections. Both accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for further legal proceedings,” Sharma said.

Police said further investigation into the matter is under way.