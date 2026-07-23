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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman poisoned to death by in-laws over dowry demands, husband arrested

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws over dowry demands, husband arrested

The incident took place at Kaserva village under Adarsh Mandi police station in Shamli district

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PTI
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her house here, with family members suspecting that she was poisoned by her in-laws over dowry demands, police said on Thursday.

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The incident took place at Kaserva village under Adarsh Mandi police station in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, they said.

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Circle Officer (Thanabhavan) Jitendra Singh Yadav said the body of the woman, identified as Kajal, has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

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The police have registered a case against Kajal's husband Ravi, her father-in-law Rajkumar, mother-in-law Rajjo and three others. Ravi was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case.

According to a complaint lodged by Kajal's father Kalu Ram, she was married to Ravi five years ago and was allegedly harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands.

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