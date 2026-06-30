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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman slits mother-in-law's throat with knife during argument

Woman slits mother-in-law's throat with knife during argument

AIIMS police station SHO Santosh Awasthi said that the woman has been arrested and sent to jail

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PTI
Gorakhpur (UP), Updated At : 08:04 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old woman allegedly attacked her mother-in-law (55) with a knife and slit her throat following an argument regarding a phone conversation with a young man in Gorakhpur's AIIMS police station area, police said on Tuesday.

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The woman, who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur, police said.

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The incident took place in Malmalia Jagdishpur village on Monday night.

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According to police, Jaihind, a resident of the village, works outside the district as a labourer. On Monday night, his wife, Vandana, was allegedly speaking to a young man on her mobile phone when her mother-in-law, Asha Devi, objected and asked her to stop the conversation.

The objection led to a heated argument between the two women.

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During the altercation, Vandana allegedly picked up a knife kept inside the house and attacked Asha Devi, inflicting a deep injury on her throat.

Family members rushed the injured woman, who was bleeding profusely, to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where she was admitted for treatment. Her condition is said to be serious but stable.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the AIIMS police reached the spot and detained the accused woman in custody for questioning.

The knife allegedly used in the attack has also been recovered and seized.

AIIMS police station SHO Santosh Awasthi said that the woman has been arrested and sent to jail.

CO Cantt Abha Devi said that preliminary investigation suggests the dispute stemmed from a disagreement over a mobile phone conversation. All aspects of the incident are being examined.

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