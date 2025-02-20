DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman with pet dog assaults child in lift, sparks protest in Greater Noida

Woman with pet dog assaults child in lift, sparks protest in Greater Noida

The CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media, shows the woman entering the lift with her pet dog and later, aggressively dragging and physically assaulting the young child inside the confined space
article_Author
IANS
Greater Noida, Updated At : 03:08 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The child who was assaulted in a lift at 12th Avenue Society in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Videograb from X/@peepoye_
Advertisement

A shocking incident at 12th Avenue Society in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage of a woman assaulting a child inside a lift went viral on social media.

The video has led to protests by local residents, compelling the police to intervene and take the woman into custody late at night.

The CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a woman entering the lift with her pet dog. Moments later, she is seen aggressively dragging and physically assaulting a young child inside the confined space. The visibly frightened child appears helpless as the woman continues to assault him.

Advertisement

Compounding the issue, the woman's pet dog was in the lift without a muzzle, violating the society's pet policy. This added to the concerns of the residents, who have previously raised issues regarding pet safety regulations within the housing society.

Advertisement

As the video went viral, tension escalated within the residential society. Outraged by the disturbing footage, residents gathered in protest, demanding immediate action against the accused. Their anger intensified as the police initially failed to respond promptly.

By midnight, the agitation intensified, with residents taking to the streets in large numbers. It was only after the protest escalated that the police intervened, taking the woman into custody and registering an FIR against her at the Bisrakh police station.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed the woman's arrest, stating that legal proceedings had been initiated based on the viral video. “We have registered a case, and strict action will be taken against the accused. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident,” he said.

The shocking nature of the incident has raised concerns about safety within residential societies, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of rules to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper