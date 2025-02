Woman with pet dog assaults child in lift, sparks protest in Greater Noida

A shocking incident at 12th Avenue Society in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage of a woman assaulting a child inside a lift went viral on social media.

The video has led to protests by local residents, compelling the police to intervene and take the woman into custody late at night.

The CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a woman entering the lift with her pet dog. Moments later, she is seen aggressively dragging and physically assaulting a young child inside the confined space. The visibly frightened child appears helpless as the woman continues to assault him.

Advertisement

Compounding the issue, the woman's pet dog was in the lift without a muzzle, violating the society's pet policy. This added to the concerns of the residents, who have previously raised issues regarding pet safety regulations within the housing society.

SHOCKING from Gaur City, Noida! @noidapolice must take strict action! A small child enters a lift and sees a dog. Out of fear, he pleads with the woman not to bring the dog inside. But instead of understanding his fear, she slaps him and aggressively pushes him away. 🤯 What… pic.twitter.com/DmVPaztOUC — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

As the video went viral, tension escalated within the residential society. Outraged by the disturbing footage, residents gathered in protest, demanding immediate action against the accused. Their anger intensified as the police initially failed to respond promptly.

By midnight, the agitation intensified, with residents taking to the streets in large numbers. It was only after the protest escalated that the police intervened, taking the woman into custody and registering an FIR against her at the Bisrakh police station.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed the woman's arrest, stating that legal proceedings had been initiated based on the viral video. “We have registered a case, and strict action will be taken against the accused. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident,” he said.

The shocking nature of the incident has raised concerns about safety within residential societies, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of rules to prevent such occurrences in the future.