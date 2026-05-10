Yogi Adityanath 2.0 ministry expanded: 2 cabinet ministers, 4 state ministers inducted

In the second expansion of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 ministry, two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government, while two state ministers were elevated and given independent charges on Sunday.

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The move comes with the assembly elections in the state due early next year.

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In a swearing-in ceremony held at Jan Bhavan, former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhury and SP rebel Manoj Pandey were appointed as cabinet ministers. State ministers Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar were promoted to minister of state with independent charge.

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Four new state ministers — Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Kailash Rajput — were sworn in.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers.

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This marks the second expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry; the first took place in March 2024, two years after the formation of the government. During that expansion, alliance partner and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD’s Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar Sharma, and Dara Singh Chauhan — who returned to the BJP from the SP — were inducted.