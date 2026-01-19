DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe into Noida techie's death; panel to submit report in 5 days

Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe into Noida techie's death; panel to submit report in 5 days

A 27-year-old software engineer died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit at an under-construction site while returning to his home in Noida’s Sector 150 amid dense fog

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
The tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday when Yuvraj was returning home from his Gurugram office.
Taking cognisance of the death of a software engineer in a road accident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an SIT probe into the incident, officials said.

On the chief minister’s directions, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident in Sector 150, where the techie’s car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site two days ago, a senior official said.

The SIT will be headed by the Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone. The Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) have also been included as members of the panel, the officer added.

“The team has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report to the chief minister within five days,” according to an official statement.

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit at an under-construction site while returning to his home in Noida’s Sector 150 amid dense fog in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident triggered allegations of negligence and rescue delays, protests by residents, and an FIR against real estate developers with the Noida Police now probing the matter of death due to negligence.

His father Raj Kumar Mehta alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded that accountability be set in this case so that “no one else loses their son like this” in future.

