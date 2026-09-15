Yogi govt clears 65 acres of Ayodhya land for regional NSG hub

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday took a major decision to further strengthen security arrangements at Ayodhya Dham and Ram Mandir by approving a proposal to transfer 65 acres of barren land in Ayodhya free of cost to the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish a Regional Centre of the National Security Guard (NSG).

This will further strengthen the capacity to address any potential security challenge in Ayodhya and ensure a swift response in an emergency, a UP government statement said.

Advertisement

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna stated that after the construction and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has emerged at the national and international levels as a major cultural, religious and strategic centre.

Advertisement

“A large number of devotees, distinguished guests and tourists from India and abroad visit the city. As a result, the area's security sensitivity has also increased considerably. In view of this, permanent deployment of an NSG Regional Centre in Ayodhya has become necessary,” he said.

The Cabinet has formally approved the free transfer of 26 hectares of barren land at Pure Lalkhan village of Milkipur tehsil to the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish an NSG Regional Centre for the use of the National Security Guard. The market value of the land has been stated to be Rs 16.9 crore.

Advertisement

The transferred land will be used only to establish the NSG Regional Hub. Any other use will be strictly prohibited. In view of the special security sensitivity of Ayodhya and the paramount importance of national security, the Government has granted relaxation as an exception under the provisions prescribed in the Government Order of the Revenue Department regarding land allotment.

It has also been clarified that if the allotted land is not utilised for the proposed purpose within the next three years, or if the requirement ceases in the future, the land will automatically revert to the disposal of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department. This ensures the land is used in accordance with the prescribed purpose.

Establishing an NSG Regional Hub in Ayodhya will not only strengthen security arrangements for the Shri Ram Mandir complex and the Ayodhya region, but also provide strong security cover for the internal security arrangements of highly sensitive and strategic installations in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.