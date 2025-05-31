DT
Home / Uttarakhand / 1 killed, 5 injured in landslide on Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand

1 killed, 5 injured in landslide on Kedarnath National Highway in Uttarakhand

Vehicle carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh was struck by the landslide near Kund
PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 10:48 AM May 31, 2025 IST
Photo: X@ANINewsUP
A 38-year-old man died and five others injured in a landslide on the Kedarnath National Highway in Rudraprayag district.

A vehicle carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh was struck by the landslide near Kund, close to Guptkashi, authorities said on Friday.

The administration and Station Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and began the rescue and relief operations, officials said.

The injured were taken out of the vehicle and admitted to the nearby Augustmuni Hospital, they said.

Two people were seriously injured, while three others sustained minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as driver Rajesh Singh Rawat, a resident of Lambgaon in Tehri Garhwal district. He was carrying pilgrims from Chhattisgarh to Kedarnath.

The injured, aged between 19 and 25, are residents of Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

