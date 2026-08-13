3 feared trapped, 16 rescued after water, debris enter tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

At least three workers were feared trapped and 16 rescued on Thursday after water and debris entered a tunnel that is under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

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Police, district administration and several agencies like the State Disaster Response Force and the Central Industrial Security Force are conducting the rescue operation at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited’s project site in the Pipalkoti area.

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According to information released by the state government, 18 to 19 workers were trapped inside the tunnel around 7 pm. So far, 16 of them have been safely rescued and the operation to bring out the remaining workers is under way.